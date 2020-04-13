The number of coronavirus cases in Iredell County is 69 as of Monday morning, the Iredell County Health Department reported. One person has died in the county from the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a slightly different number, with 70 cases in Iredell County Monday. On Saturday, it reported 71 cases, and on Sunday it reported 70.
The county health department confirms every positive case in the county and ensures each case is an Iredell resident, said Megan Redford, public information officer at the Health Department, when asked about the discrepancy in the numbers.
She said that she can’t speak for the state and that she is unsure of its method.
Statewide, cases of coronavirus increased to 4,816 Monday, with 92 of the 100 counties in the state reporting cases. Eighty-six people have died, the state Health Department reported.
The number of reported cases in the state was 4,520 Sunday and the known death total was 81.
The Iredell County Health Department breaks the coronavirus cases down by regions in the county: north, central and south.
As of Monday morning, north and central had 13 cases each, and south had 43.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678.
For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The Health Department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
For the age range of those who have tested positive as of Monday morning, 14% of the cases are in the 18-24 range, 33% are in the 25-49 range, 39% are in the 50-64 range, and 14% are among those 65 and older.
Females accounted for 51% of the cases.
The county health department updates the number of coronavirus cases daily, Monday through Friday, while the state releases numbers once a day.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 63,388 tests, officials reported.
There are 313 people currently hospitalized in the state with the virus, down from 331 on Sunday.
Among neighboring counties reported in the state’s update, Mecklenburg leads the state with 970 cases. It has 12 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 165 cases and one repaorted death, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county, according to the state numbers on Monday morning.
Rowan has 204 cases and three deaths. Catawba has 33 cases and one death, according to the state. Local officials set that number at 36 on Monday morning. Davie has 21 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 15 cases and Yadkin has 10. Wilkes has four cases and one death. Alexander has two cases, according to the state but local officials have updated that to three as of Monday midmorning.
