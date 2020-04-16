Local law enforcement officers joined in honoring former Landis Police Chief and Statesville officer Brian McCoy Thursday.
McCoy, 48, began his career in the Statesville Police Department in 1992, friends said. He would go on to work for the Cleveland and Spencer police departments, eventually serving as the Landis Police Department chief of police from 2009 to 2011. He died April 10.
The procession left Nicholson Funeral Home around 1:30 p.m. Friends, family and fellow officers were in attendance.
“He loved law enforcement work,” Larry McCoy said of his son. “He was a person of commitment. That was a very important part of his life.”
Both friends and colleagues said that one of McCoy’s favorite times in the field was when he was a K-9 officer, noting his companionship and skill with his police dog.
“Being a police officer for him was about (providing) justice for those who couldn’t do it for themselves,” said McCoy’s sister Kathryn Lane. “He really enjoyed being a community officer.”
Lane also spoke about McCoy outside of his police work, mentioning his love of fishing and art. She said her brother painted a picture of the capitol city of Panama for her, something she still has to this day.
Lane said he was a loving father.
Several Statesville officers that served with McCoy were at the procession and remarked that he always took particular care of his uniform and joked he’d fix other people’s outfits when something was out of place. They said he was a man of the job, working every police beat from patrol to detective to traffic officer.
McCoy especially loomed large for Capt. Paul Ballard, who said he admired the man’s honesty, integrity and knowledge of police work. Ballard said he met McCoy when he was a rookie police officer.
“I looked to him as the type of officer I wanted to be,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.