Tomorrow, May 14, will be Heroes Appreciation Day at Alino Pizzeria, 500 S. Main St., Mooresville.
Any healthcare worker, police officer, firefighter, teacher, or grocery store or airline worker can receive a complimentary Sorrento or Margherita pizza from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Only one pizza per hero allowed by showing your workplace ID badge for take-out.
The Sorrento pizza includes pepperoni, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil and garlic, and the Margherita pizza has fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, basil and garlic.
Alino previously hosted appreciation day sin March and April, giving away more than 4,700 pizzas between the two days. This time, the giveaway will includes additional heroes who are keeping the grocery stores running and assisting with essential travel.
“We’re doing this to say thank you,” said owner Michal Bay. “Thank you for everything you’re giving back to our community.”
A native of Turkey, Bay moved to the United States nearly 20 years ago. Now, he shared, he wants to give back to the country that welcomed him. Alino Pizzeria opened in Mooresville in 2015. For additional information about Alino visit http://www.alinopizzeria.com/.
