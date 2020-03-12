Several nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Iredell County are operating under precautionary measures due to anxieties around the coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases appearing in North Carolina.
Stella Babson, administrator for the Mooresville Center, said the 160-bed facility is no longer allowing visitors as of Wednesday and is following precautions laid out by Medicare, EMS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We’re protecting our residents just to be safe,” she said.
Babson said only essential staffers like residential care providers and members of the medical team are allowed to come and go on the facility campus.
Gardens of Statesville, a community managed by assisted-living company Premier Senior Living, is operating under similar measures. Director of Clinical Services and Compliance Darrell Biddix said essential personnel who are entering facilities are also being tested for the virus.
“Any need the resident has (is being met), we are not limiting them medically,” he said. “(We’re) just limiting the threat of infection from the public.”
Biddix noted that part of the reason for the preventive actions is elderly residents are shown to be more susceptible to the virus.
Autumn Care of Statesville facilities manager said the nursing home was taking the necessary precautions and had enacted an emergency-preparedness plan. When asked for more details about the plan, she ended the call.
Brookdale Senior Living, which has locations on Peachtree Road and East Broad Street in Statesville, issued a statement that it is taking precautionary measures. That includes actions like canceling all company-sponsored outings and group visits, except for health-care-related reasons, at facilities nationwide. It also said each facility will default to its respective state’s mandate on how to deal with the pandemic.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services advises congregate living facilities, which include nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, “should limit visitors and restrict all visitors who have respiratory illness or potential exposure to COVID-19.”
Steps recommended by the CDC for nursing homes/assisted living facilities include:
» Limiting/restricting visitation to people essential for the resident’s emotional well-being and care.
» Restricting nonessential personnel from entering the building.
» Educating residents, health-care personnel and visitors about COVID-19 and actions the facility is taking to protect loved ones, and how family members can protected against infection.
» Make sure protective and hygienic equipment is available to those who need it.
» Facilities should begin screening visitors even before COVID-19 is identified in their community.
» Health-care personnel should reinforce infection prevention and control policies, and address possible needs for functioning on less-than-optimal staff size.
Other facilities who said they are restricting visitation are Accordius Health at Statesville and Heritage Place Adult Living.
A Maple Leaf Health Care representative said in a statement that the company is closely monitoring the situation and using the latest information available, along with screening staff ers and vendors and adhering to guidance from state and federal health officials.
As of Thursday, there were 14 identified cases in North Carolina, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
The state health department said it identified the first North Carolina case March 3. There are more than 900 cases in the U.S. across 39 states. Although no deaths have been reported in North Carolina, 32 people have died nationwide.
