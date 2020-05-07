A Statesville business recently received a $10,000 grant and it plans on using that money to continue serving veterans in need.
Bronze Star Homes provides universal access products that improve the quality of life and aid in independent living. Chief Operations Officer Robert Moore, a former combat engineer with more than 20 years of military experience, explained the company makes everything from modular access ramps to homes and home additions.
“I was stunned just to get to the finalist round,” Moore said. “When we got the $10,000 grant, we knew immediately what it was going to go to.”
Bronze Star Homes plans to use that money to get its modular home units certified by the state of North Carolina so they can go through less hurdles when it comes to county and out-of-state inspections.
The grant comes from Bob Evans Farms for its fourth annual Our Farm Salutes program, which awards business grants based on each company’s pitch, motivation and feasibility. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s presentation and judging was held virtually.
“I am honored to continue the Heroes to CEOs program for its fourth year and meet passionate veteran entrepreneurs who have very unique businesses,” said Mark Delahanty, president and CEO of Bob Evans Farms.
Part of Bronze Star Homes’ vision is to build a village of tiny homes for displaced veterans. Moore said the idea practically sells itself once you get into the logistics of the project.
“Tiny homes is our main thrust right now,” Moore said. “I think they’re our most suitable option for (homeless) veterans.”
Some attractive options Moore outlines included one design he has that places 13 tiny homes and one team, or traditional, home on a single acre of land. He said that optimizes land usage as well as utility resources. He added there’s also a market for tiny homes for both first- and second-time home buyers.
In terms of where Moore might construct his village, he doesn’t have anything set in stone, but he likes the idea of building it in Statesville. He said other places like Purple Heart Homes and a community that supports veterans make it a great option.
