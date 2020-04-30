The COVID-19 pandemic has caused meat shortages at supermarkets throughout the country, increasing consumer demand. Butcheries throughout Iredell County are adapting to this demand.
This includes the Butcher Shoppe in Statesville and the Lake Norman Butchery in Mooresville.
“Once this started, we were slammed,” said Butcher Shoppe owner Roger Shew.
“It’s crazy. It’s hectic.”
To meet the increased demand, Shew said they had to begin closing three days a week to maintain inventory.
The Butcher Shoppe is currently open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sam Buttine, owner of Lake Norman Butchery, said the meat shortages haven’t affected them as much as supermarkets because they purchase from a more restaurant-based supply chain.
He said his suppliers have maintained their inventory.
“Two completely different supply-chain areas,” Buttine said. “Different packers, different warehouses.”
He added that local butchers can adapt more easily than a supermarket because they can move between suppliers and cuts.
Buttine also said they can have meat shipped from local sources such as Cheshire Pork and Joyce Farms, something he said supermarkets can’t easily do.
Amid reports of outbreaks at meatpacking plants across the country, there are concerns of further meat shortages.
“There’s going to be some shortages,” Shew said. “Everybody is afraid there isn’t going to be any.”
Buttine said there could be minor outages as supermarkets have started to tie into their supply chain.
He said there could be short stints of specific cuts being more widely available than others.
In terms of safety, Buttine said that Lake Norman Butchery has put precautions in place to protect customers and to prevent coronavirus spread among employees.
They include taking the employee’s temperature and encouraging proper practices of hygiene by employees at home.
For customers, they have also eliminated cash sales to decrease interaction between customer and cashier.
They are also decreasing the number of customers, per square foot, in the shop and constantly sanitizing touched surfaces.
“Sanitation has gone up tenfold,” Buttine said.
