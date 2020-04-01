The City of Statesville has lifted water usage restrictions as of Wednesday. Restrictions had been put in place during the weekend due to mechanical issues at the city’s water treatment plant.
In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the city wrote that enough water is being pumped through the system to lift voluntary restrictions.
“The pump is up and running as of yesterday evening,” town spokeswoman Nancy Davis wrote in an email Wednesday. “It will take a few days to get it completely up to speed and fill up the big water tanks. Those above-ground tanks are what we really get concerned about.”
Davis explained the above-ground water tanks can impact water pressure if they get below a certain level, potentially limiting available water for businesses and in fire hydrants. The city was still able to process the basic water requirements of citizens.
“We never got to that level - thanks to the cooperation of our customers,” she said
