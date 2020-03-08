Katelyn McClure

McClure

High school attended: West Iredell

College: Catawba Valley Community College

Sport: Softball

Update: The freshman delivered a two-run double in the fifth inning Saturday and finished 3 for 4 at the plate as the Red Hawks beat conference division foe Cleveland Community College 9-1 in Shelby.

McClure is batting .366. She shares the CVCC team lead with five doubles and is tied for second with 14 RBIs.

