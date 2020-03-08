High school attended: West Iredell
College: Catawba Valley Community College
Sport: Softball
Update: The freshman delivered a two-run double in the fifth inning Saturday and finished 3 for 4 at the plate as the Red Hawks beat conference division foe Cleveland Community College 9-1 in Shelby.
McClure is batting .366. She shares the CVCC team lead with five doubles and is tied for second with 14 RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.