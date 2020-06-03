The Iredell County Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday evening on a 2020-2021 fiscal budget that’s been reshaped by a drop in revenue streams. County Manager Beth Jones explained the more than $230 million proposed budget reflects recent setbacks the county has seen during the coronavirus pandemic. “In February, when our department directors created their budget requests for their departments, we were looking really good as far as our economy was strong and stable,” she said. “We had a lot of exciting things to look at and implement and services to provide to our citizens. And then in a matter of a few weeks, COVID-19 hit in March and we had to go back to the drawing board.” Jones said the county’s two major revenue sources ad valorum, or property taxes, and sales taxes. She added it’s still unknown the full impact of economic activity being halted and businesses closing will have on revenue from sales tax, as there’s a three-month lag in information. The hope is the scaled back budget will be revisited if revenues pick back up as the state moves from Phase II of reopening to Phase III, possibly adding back in items that were struck from the proposal, Jones said. The proposed budget includes a 3 cent increase for the school bonds voters approved in March. The proposed tax rate is 53.75 cents per $100 valuation. She also pointed out only 12 counties have lower tax rates than Iredell, and that it’s become the 15th largest county in the state. Chairman James Mallory said that even the modified budget was larger than the previous year’s, but did say the county is facing a cash flow problem that will last several months. “We are however postured to be able to recover quickly if we don’t go through another lockdown or significant reduction of economic activity due to COVID-19,” he said. Jones advised the commissioners to vote on the proposed budget at their next meeting June 16, citing guidance by the state to extend public hearings as anxieties around COVID-19 may be delaying people from attending public meetings and voicing their opinions. Other items covered during the meeting include: A report from Iredell County Child Fatality Prevention on 2019 data. Approved a rezoning of more than 19 acres along Old Mountain Road requested by Debra Raper, Raper Management LLC. Approval of text amendments regarding solar power in the county’s Land Development Code.
