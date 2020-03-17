What would happen if a resident in one county tested positive in another one?
Any Iredell resident who tests positive for coronavirus at a site outside of the county would be listed as a COVID-19 case for Iredell County, said Megan Redford, health promotion manager at the Iredell County Health Department.
Redford said that the testing entity would be required by state communicable disease law to report the positive results to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
State law also requires that demographic information on the patient be collected at the time of testing, Redford said, including the county of residence.
NCDHHS would notify that county's health department that there is a resident with a positive COVID-19 test result, Redford said.
If a home address was not provided at the time of testing, Redford said that a local health director has the statutory authority to investigate a claim of a county citizen testing positive in another county, as required by the Commission of Public Health.
She said that the health department could attempt to secure positive test results through the testing laboratory or by contacting NCDHHS to see if the individual was reported as a positive case in another N.C. county.
"If after completing the investigation, it is determined that there were no positive test results and the individual had not been reported as being a positive case in another county in North Carolina, then there is nothing further that the local health department has the legal authority to do," Redford said.
As of Wednesday, Iredell County has one presumptive COVID-19 case, a news release from the health department reported on Monday. As of Wednesday morning, there were 63 cases in North Carolina listed by the state department. There have been no deaths in the state.
She said the health department would ensure that the person testing positive was educated regarding the COVID-19 control measures that include a mandatory home isolation.
She also said that the health department would conduct close contact tracing and notification, meaning close contacts would be required to be quarantined at home for 14 days.
“We would notify the general public if we had a confirmed case in Iredell County,” Redford said.
Redford said that under the direction of the NCDHHS, the health department will not publicly disclose protected health information related to anyone being investigated for potential exposure to COVID-19 to protect individuals’ privacy.
Redford said that the Health Department stresses for the public to abide by the following measures to protect themselves and others from the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19:
» Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.
» Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
» Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
» Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
» Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
» Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
» Stay home when you are sick.
