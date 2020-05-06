Construction continues on the I-40 and I-77 interchange in Statesville.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation project is in its second phase — creating a more efficient interchange at I-40 and I-77 and replacing more bridges.
Resident engineer Matt Evans said those driving by the interchange will notice layers of temporary asphalt and traffic being shifted toward the median. He explained this allows crews to work on the outer lanes, shoulders and perform necessary widening.
As a cost-saving measure, Phase 2 is a design-build project, so the contractor has partnered with a design firm to develop plans. Lane Construction Corp. of Connecticut was hired to complete the work, and Evans said this project model speeds up the process because right of way acquisition and utility work is done simultaneously.
In Phase 1 of construction, the department added a diverging diamond, making it easier to exit off I-40 onto U.S. 21, and replaced bridges, among other improvements.
The two-phase plan aims to reduce congestion and crashes where I-77 and I-40 meet.
The DOT announced in April it expects at least a $300 million budget shortfall for the fiscal year due to traffic volumes declining in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the department said the revenue loss would delay various projects, it does not apply to construction projects already underway or that have already been awarded.
Evans said crews have been issued guidelines from the Center for Disease for Control on how to avoid possible infection.
The department estimates the entire project will cost $260 million.
Evans said the DOT expects construction of Phase 2 to be complete in late 2022, and advised those driving through the active work zone to use caution.
