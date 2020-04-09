A 49-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he held a woman against her will for hours.
Gregory Lee Hartshorn was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, communicating threats, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm while being restricted with a domestic violence order out of state (Louisiana) and resisting arrest.
He is being held without bond for 48 hours due to the domestic nature of the charges.
Alexander Sheriff Chris Bowman, in a news release, stated deputies said a woman came to a store in Taylorsville seeking help. Bowman said deputies learned the woman was involved in a domestic situation at a residence off Church Road in the Wittenburg Community.
She told deputies she was assaulted and not allowed to leave to seek medical attention for approximately four hours.
Bowman said the woman was eventually able to escape and drove to the store in Taylorsville.
The Taylorsville Police Department initially responded and then the sheriff’s office was notified since the incident occurred outside the town limits. The woman was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital via Alexander EMS. Bowman termed her injuries as serious.
Deputies went to the residence around 8 a.m. Wednesday in an attempt to locate Hartshorn, Bowman said. Deputies were told he was armed with a rifle.
Deputies entered the residence and found a rifle but could not initially find Hartshorn. Deputies checked the home and left two deputies there in the event Hartshorn returned, Bowman said.
A command post was set up at a nearby church.
Bowman said Hartshorn was found at the residence as he tried to get into a vehicle and leave.
Bowman expressed appreciation to the Taylorsville Police Department, N.C. Highway Patrol and its aviation unit, Department of Homeland Security, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Alexander County Emergency Services for their assistance. All agencies responded quickly to help set up a perimeter to keep Hartshorn contained, Bowman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.