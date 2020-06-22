A traffic stop for a registration violation led to the arrest of a Charlotte man on methamphetamine and marijuana charges.
Cory Elijah Moretz, 32, of Charlotte, was charged with felony sale/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia as well as driving while license is revoked and displaying fictitious license plate. A magistrate set bond at $15,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Deputy C. Little with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team (ACE) stopped a vehicle on Salisbury Road at Wall Street Saturday for a registration violation.
Moretz was driving the vehicle, a Honda Accord, and was asked to step outside to await information from criminal databases, Campbell said. The check revealed Moretz’s driver’s license was revoked and the registration for the vehicle was for a Hyundai Accent, he said.
The vehicle identification number was checked and it came back as stolen from Charlotte, Campbell said.
Information was also obtained regarding the possibility of narcotics and a canine was used to check the vehicle, Campbell said. The dog alerted to the odor of an illegal narcotic, he said.
A search uncovered two plastic bags, containing 22.5 grams of crystal meth as well as marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, Campbell said.
Moretz’s criminal record includes felony larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, numerous counts of obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor charges of possession of stolen goods, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, driving after consuming alcohol, possession of marijuana, driving while license is revoked, driving without a license, resisting, obstructing and delaying a law enforcement officer, financial card fraud, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and fictitious information to a law enforcement officer.
