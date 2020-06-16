A cybertip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a local man.
Michael Ray Hawkins, 65, of Fairgate Drive, was arrested on 10 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $250,000.
The tip concerned someone who was possibly in possession of child pornography sparked the investigation.
Detective Sgt. Jason Lowrance of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation which included interviews and search warrants, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Hawkins was arrested Friday.
Hawkins has no listed criminal history.
