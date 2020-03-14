A dedication ceremony for the new Iredell County Detention Center was held Friday morning.
Sheriff Darren Campbell said the new facility will save the agency $60,000 to $100,000 a month by reducing out-of-county inmate housing expenses.
See all the photos at the bottom of this article
He said that detention officer safety will increase with additions such as video visitation for inmates, which lessens the need to physically transport inmates. He said the facility is strategically designed for less officer and inmate contact.
Other features of the new detention center include a vehicle port for inmate intake and an additional 296 beds. The facility has a core space for 700 inmates.
Iredell County Commissioner Ken Robertson said that even though the facility was built with taxpayer money, it took a lot of saving by the county over the years to raise the needed $26 million in its capital project fund.
“We didn’t write a check,” he said. “There’s no bank accounts from where this money magically appeared.”
Construction on the facility began in October 2017 and a revised completion date was given for mid-2019.
Campbell said that inmates will begin transitioning into the new space in the next several days. The sheriff’s office has started bringing inmates it has been housing at detention centers outside the county back to Iredell.
A Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.