A response to a domestic violence call this weekend resulted in the arrest of a fugitive wanted in Virginia.
On Sunday, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call that originated in a vehicle traveling on N.C. 27 West near Rock Dam Road.
An officer was on Rock Dam Road and got in behind the vehicle and pulled it over.
The deputy told the occupants, a man and woman with a young child, that he stopped them because of an open line on a cellphone in the vehicle and communication center; telecommunicators could hear yelling and screaming, according to news release.
The pair told officers they had gotten into an argument after attending a party earlier that night.
A driver’s license check revealed that Bruce Arthur Godfrey, 40, of North Grove Street, Lincolnton, was wanted in Virginia on outstanding warrants.
He is charged in Henrico County, Virginia with three counts of embezzlement and two counts of construction fraud.
He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.
Virginia is seeking full extradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.