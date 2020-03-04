Authorities and family members confirmed Wednesday that remains found in February are those of missing Statesville man Marty Teague.
Statesville police Chief David Addison said Wednesday afternoon the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office identified Teague Monday. A cause of death wasn’t provided, but Addison did say foul play isn’t considered a factor.
Brittany Teague, Marty Teague’s daughter, said she was informed by authorities Monday that a match had been made by CT scan.
On Feb. 17, the Statesville Police Department investigated after the remains were discovered at the end of Sain Road; they had been found within 50 yards of where Marty Teague’s car was discovered in August.
Teague was last seen on July 24, 2018. His phone, money and medication were found in his apartment; missing were 53-year-old Teague and his 1994 Jeep Cherokee.
Brittany Teague said it was nice to finally know something definitive.
“I was happy that we kind of have some resolution because it’s been so long,” she said. “We’ve been feeling this for so long and dealing with this for so long it’s become an everyday thing.”
Bonanno initially posted the news Monday in a video to the Facebook group Missing Marty Dean Teague.
“I wanted to update everyone that’s been following the story,” Bonanno said. “I wanted to start healing.”
She also said the news still leaves plenty of questions. She said investigators believe it’s possible that her father could have been disoriented at the time of his death. It’s not clear how long his remains were at the location.
Brittany Teague has mixed feelings about the situation, saying it’s comforting to know that foul play isn’t suspected, but distressing to think her father was alone and in need of help.
As for next steps, the family is planning a service Friday at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover.
Bonanno said she hopes to cremate the bones once she receives them from police.
She might spread the ashes on Hickory Motor Speedway since racing was one thing her father enjoyed.
Brittany Teague said she was unsure as to what will happen after Friday’s service, but is hoping to reach some closure.
“It’s about being able to finally grieve and get back to normal,” she said.
