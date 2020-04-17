A Greensboro man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Statesville to more than three years in federal prison for conspiracy to manufacture counterfeit currency.
U.S. Western District Attorney Andrew Murray announced that Joseph Haywood Smith, 45, was sentenced to 41 months for conspiracy to manufacture more than $7,000 in counterfeit U.S. currency.
Kenneth D. Bell, U.S. Western District Court judge, sentenced Smith’s co-defendant, Angela Kristen Shaw, 39, also of Greensboro, to time served and ordered both to serve two years of supervised release.
Reginald A. DeMatteis, Special Agent in Charge of the United States Secret Service, Charlotte Field Office, joined Murray in making the announcement.
Information from court documents and Thursday’s sentencing hearing indicated that from February to March 2019, Smith and Shaw manufactured counterfeit U.S. currency, which they then used to purchase goods at various retail stores in the greater Statesville area.
Court record show the two purchased art supplies and used them to manufacture more than 335 counterfeit $20 bills and more than 63 counterfeit $10 bills. Court records show that they used, or attempted to use, the counterfeit currency to buy merchandise at various retail stores, including at Burger King, CVS, and Dollar General located in Statesville, and elsewhere.
In pronouncing the sentence, Bell noted that “counterfeiting is extremely serious,” and called Smith, who has a significant criminal history, a “career lifetime thief.”
Murray thanked the U.S. Secret Service for their investigation of this case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny G. Sugar, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, prosecuted the case.
