The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
April 16» David Eugene Marlowe, 43, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, $8,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Jose Isabel Ortega Chavez, 21, of Fayetteville Avenue, Statesville, three counts each of sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Lori Diane Kyles Ferguson, 41, of James Drive, Cleveland, probation violation, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jonathon Hunter White, 19, of Granite Falls, possession of methamphetamine, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Lamar Taiwan King, 39, of Charlotte, possession of marijuana and fugitive from justice, $125,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Ernest William Holland, 63, of Independence Loop, Statesville, four counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and thee counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Dennis Joseph Reid, 37, of Weston Road, Statesville, two counts of breaking/entering to terrorize/injure and one count of indecent liberties with a child, $300,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
April 17
» Christopher Shane Weller, 47, of Woodtree Lane, Troutman, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Brendon Gerard Steele, 21, of County Line Road, Harmony, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, probation violation and conspiracy, $160,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Justin Wayne Beck, 36, of Taylorsville, larceny, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Jennifer Snider Dummett, 46, of Winter Drive, Statesville, three counts of uttering a forged instrument and one count of extortion, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Clifton Jeremiah Causby, 35, of Hickory, larceny, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
April 18» Renae Nicole Jones, 34, of Eastside Drive, Statesville, three counts of probation violation, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 19» Kaitlin Louise Poirier, 25, of Fairmont, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Lacowan Romaine Willie Lawson, 35, of South Tradd Street, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Tomika Yvonne Brown, 49, of Jonathan Lane, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Joshua Eugene Washington, 21, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, DWI, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
April 20» Justin Briar Martin, 25, of East Page Hager Road, Cleveland, possession of Schedule I, $1,200 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Terrance Ladell Willis, 25, of Concord, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 21» Zackary Daniel Davis, 25, of Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole
» Brantley Lee Minton, 31, of Fire Lane, Stony Point, failure to appear, $13,500 bond, Alexander County law enforcement.
» William Paul Sherrill, 34, of Brookwood Drive, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Vinh Phu Huynh, 43, of Antioch, Tennessee, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Michael James Morgan Jr., 30, of County Line Road, Stony Point, interfering with electronic monitoring device, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 22
» Tammy Charlene Kiser Lockamy, 48, of Porter Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.