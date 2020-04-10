The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
April 2
» Robert Artis Parks, 65, of Seventh Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» D’anthony Raekwon Davidson, 22, of West Bell Street, Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count each of possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Daniel Mark Medlin, 31, of Albemarle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Derryck Duane Turner Jr., 29, of West Front Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Keita Kalimba Ford, 37, of Charlotte, possession of heroin, manufacture Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Ray Allen Simmons, 41, of Greensboro, two counts of possession of stolen goods and one count each of possession of heroin, larceny of a motor vehicle and altering/destroying/stealing evidence of criminal conduct, $32,500 bond, Troutman Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Douglas Wade Pegram, 39, of Greensboro, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, $14,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Akeem Ramon Robertson, 31, of Kelly Street, Statesville, hit-and-run causing injury, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
April 3
» Daniel Carlos McNeil II, 35, of Mt. Airy, two counts of trafficking in cocaine and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of marijuana, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Ralph Bradley-Jarvis Bates, 37, of Lexington, failure to appear, $15,000 bond, Forsyth County law enforcement.
» Stephen Rush Styron, 37, of Rinehardt Road, Mooresville, failure to comply, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Kiara Nicole Chisolm, 20, of Windrush Court, Statesville, possession of a stolen firearm and aiding and abetting a felony, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Brandon Lee Scott, 36, of Northfield Road, Statesville, parole violation and threatening executive, legislative or court officer, no bond on the parole violation and $50,000 bond on the remaining charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Mishad Tysiery Lackey, 19, of Wexford Way, Statesville, three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count each of larceny and possession of a stolen firearm, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
April 4
» Jacob David Smith, 26, of Clemmons, breaking and/or entering, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny and possession of stolen goods, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» James Bradley Johnson, 43, of Fonda Road, Statesville, escape-harboring or aiding certain persons, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Bradley Neal Loudermelk, 35, of Taylorsville, solicitation of child by computer, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff's Office
» Je'vairi Briaun Minor, 18, of Holman Road, Statesville, three counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and one count of larceny, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Amy Lynn Sawyer, 45, of Fonda Road, Statesville, speeding to elude arrest, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Patrick James Harrington, 21, of Assembly Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Todd Edward Coleman, 44, of Kaywood Lane, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 5
» Dameigo Traquan Glaspy, 28, of Deaton Street, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Dustin Tyler Leipert, 30, of Cullman, Alabama, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 6
» Franklin Antonio Blackwell, 60, of Medlin Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jack Vernon Cline, 73, of East Monbo Road, Statesville, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jessica Nichole Borders, 26, of Desiree Drive, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense and conspiracy, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 7
» Jordan Shakur Milam, 22, of Tartan Place, Mooresville, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jerdarian Donzel Harper, 28, of Fifth Street, Statesville, two counts of first-degree burglary and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
April 8
» Stephanie Shayron James, 51, of Henkel Farm Road, Olin, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Richard Allen Barrett, 45, of Snellville, Georgia, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, $500,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Ashley Dawn Jenkins, 32, of Third Creek Church Road, Cleveland, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, probation violation and conspiracy, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.