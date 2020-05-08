The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 30-May 6. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
April 30
» Tijwan Dupree Stephens, 40, of Hallmark Estates, Statesville, manufacture of Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $19,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Steven Floyd Fish, 32, of Mott Road, Mooresville, seven counts of larceny of a firearm and one count each of breaking and/or entering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 1
» Steven Allen Bolick, 35, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $8,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Mark Anthony Rhoden, 59, of Deep Gap, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
May 2
» Patricia Marie Poarch, 32, of Conover, possession of Schedule I, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Ashley Marie Greene, 38, of Seventh Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 bond; also arrested May 6 for possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Kelly Nelson Isenhour, 59, of Ostwalt Amity Road, Troutman, DWI; also arrested May 3 for breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond on the DWI charge and $25,000 on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Vladimir Tornez Rodriguez, 27, of Cornelius, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Kenneth Lee Campbell Jr., 40, of Lippard Farm Road, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 3
» Lisa Rene Paularena, 42, of East End Avenue, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Glen Elvie South, 41, of Hoke Lane, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 4
» Seth Ryan Eury, 28, of Ridge Avenue, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Nathan Lamont Frazier, 46, homeless, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Kelvin Jermaine Hairston, 45, of Taylorsville, serious injury by a vehicle and DWI, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Mariah Cynthia Katherine Coley, 23, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville, six counts of identity theft, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Damiego Traquan Glaspy, 28, of Bell Street, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Christen G. Brown, 26, of Virgie, Kentucky, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Larry Dean Hubbard, 60, of Haystack Lane, Harmony, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 5
» Joseph Truman Sherrill, 22, of Institute Street, Mooresville, bond surrender, $10,000 bond, bail bonding agency.
» Lashonda Davis, 34, of Newark, New Jersey, two counts of trafficking in MDMA, $500,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jacolby Tyrese Lackey, 20, of Harrison Street, Statesville, three counts of probation violation, $30,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
May 6
» Steven Lawrence Hancock, 34, of Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, six counts of bond surrender, $33,500 bond, bail bonding agency.
» Chad Edward Simpson, 36, of Taylorsville, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Daniel Richard Brand Sr., 57, of Plains Drive, Cleveland, fugitive from justice, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» James Patrick Munday, 32, of Olean, New York, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Brandy Nicole Brown, 36, of East Broad Street, Statesville, sell/deliver Schedule II and possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Javon Donte Sherrill, 38, of East End Avenue, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $5,000 bond on the remaining charge, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Patricia Marie Sanchez, 27, of Troutman Avenue, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Randy Eugene Smith, 45, of Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Miles Landon Holland, 56, of Barracuda Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
