The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 9-15. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
April 9
» Lataya Shauntae Hester, 38, of Mt. Bethel Road, Harmony, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault by pointing a gun, $110,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Lisa Ray Campbell Jolin, 47, homeless, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking/entering, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jack Bradley Smith, 38, of Morganton, two counts of bond surrender, $26,000 bond, bail bond agent.
» James Matthew Lahargoue, 36, of Brown Summit Avenue, Statesville, attempted breaking or entering a building, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering a building, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jacoby Gene Hodge, 34, of Pine Street, Mooresville, two counts of probation violation, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
April 10
» Stephon Ja’quay Heller, 28, of Park Drive, Statesville, attempted first-degree murder, breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, first-degree burglary, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and bond surrender, $510,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Cierra Ranina Jones, 32, of Corry Drive, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Chino Steven Smith, 42, of Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, three counts of larceny and one count each of conspiracy to commit larceny and conspiracy to break and enter a building, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 11
» Ashleigh Dawn Parker, 32, of Winding Shore Road, Troutman, two counts of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jason Melvin Williams, 35, of Pine Street, Mooresville, two counts of probation violation, $30,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Roy Shadrach Robinson, 32, of Winston-Salem, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of cocaine, $6,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Christopher James Hill, 24, of Murfield Road, Mooresville, two counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $2,000 bond, Randolph County law enforcement.
» Jason Roldan, 36, of Greenville, two counts of trafficking MDMA and one count each of manufacture MDPV, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, $350,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Fabian Lamont Antonio Corry, 32, of Huntersville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 12
» Jason Andrew Kirkpatrick, 46, of Kings Mountain, breaking and/or entering and habitual larceny, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Packy Underwood, 36, of Mansfield, Ohio, probation violation, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Maximo Rivera Vargas, 43, of Rowan Road, Cleveland, breaking/entering and larceny and larceny after breaking and entering, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Kraig Tyler Leach, 22, of Concord, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, manufacture of Schedule I, possession of controlled substance on the premises of a jail/penal institution and conspiracy, $37,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Stephen Anthony Blackwell, 22, of Davidson, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture of MDPV, conspiracy and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $35,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Clayton Morrison Broyhill, 21, of Wellshire Street, Mooresville, manufacture/sell/deliver/possess a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of stolen goods and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $170,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department.
» Willie Benjamin Hicks, 66, of Ambrose, Georgia, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
April 13
» Marissa Nicole Smith, 19, of Stockton Street, Statesville, hit-and-run causing injury, $3,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Kathy Lavonne Caldwell, 53, of Hillside Drive, Mooresville, possession of cocaine, $15,000 bond; also arrested April 15 for attempt and conspiracy, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Travis Gregory Smith, 33, of Yadkinville, sex offender at/near child premises, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Desiree Aphradite Stovall, 31, of Mocksville, five counts each of identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense, $12,500 bond, Davie County law enforcement.
» Shafeeg Dondree Sloan, 39, of Southern Pines Avenue, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Amanda Leah Adams, 38, of Cornelius, probation violation, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Christopher Todd Matheny, 45, of West Front Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Myrec Anton Rucker, 30, of Edenderry Drive, Statesville, four counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of conspiracy, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Matthew Lamonte Cowan, of Crest Drive, Statesville, six counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Chelsea Jean Severt, 40, of Sheffield Road, Harmony, two counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $1,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
April 15
» Eric Allen Moore, 36, of Sheffield Road, Harmony, three counts each of breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Celeste Lynn Cotton, 58, of Heartwood Lane, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Cassandra Denise Wilson, 43, of Grove Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Michael Lamont Imes, 46, of Ninth Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Adrian Branch Johnston, 32, of Davie Avenue, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Adam Michael Sanders, 30, of Royalton Road, Mooresville, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Keita Kalimba Ford, 37, of Charlotte, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $35,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Tavaris Rahaan Ferrell, 33, of Charlotte, possession of Schedule I, possession of a controlled substance on premises of jail/penal institution and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Bennie Reece Wiles Jr., 44, of North Shady Rest Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Darlington Achakpo, 35, of New York, New York, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
