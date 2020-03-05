The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 27-March 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Feb. 27» Gary Karamikian, 48, of Vista Bluff Lane, Mooresville, 12 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Tara Nicole Shoemake Cleary, 27, of Jane Sowers Road, Statesville, larceny, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
» Jerid Todd Blevins, 36, of Weathers Creek Road, Troutman, insurance fraud, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Zechariah Samuel Everett, 29, of Dillon Drive, Statesville, failure to appear, $4,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 28» Crystal Barlett Silvers, 39, of Hickory, possession of heroin, $4,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Casey Alan Smith, 25, of Barkland Lane, Mooresville, four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of statutory rape, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties with children, $76,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Noah Lee Baker, 21, of Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, six counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and one count each of larceny and larceny of a firearm, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Dustin Lee Stapleton, 35, homeless, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Darrel Orniska Fagan, 24, of Charles Street, Statesville, probation violation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Nikki Lynn Hunter, 31, of Charlotte, possession of heroin, $2,500 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» James Antonio Clark, 47, of Winona Street, Statesville, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Feb. 29» Marrisa Kaye Cook, 28, of Salisbury, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Michael Anthony Brown, 38, of Salisbury, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Emmett Jerome Griffin, 50, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession of Schedule I, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substances, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Anthony Dewayne Daye, 36, of Charles Street, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of stolen goods, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Christopher Stephen Jackson, 31, of West Sharpe Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession of heroin, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Andre Guzman, 36, of Harrisburg, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 1» Kesean Campanella Saddler, 20, of Davie Avenue, Statesville, possession of a stolen firearm, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Letecha Rochelle Bush, 45, of Hayesville, five counts each of accessing computers or artifice to defraud and false affidavit-perjury to obtain N.C. title and four counts each of altering/forging title, $60,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Brandon Scott Weatherford, 41, of Ashley Woods Drive, Mooresville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Kossi W. Wofa, 40, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Statesville Police Department.
March 2» Kathleen Marie Harvey, 51, of Love Valley Road, Statesville, uttering a forged instrument, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Johnathan Keith Merchant, 42, of Bessemer City, two counts of probation violation, $50,000 bond, Gaston County law enforcement.
» Genesis Danielle Houpe, 32, of Greylin Loop, Statesville, food-stamp fraud, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Keith Eugene Nelson, 52, of Lakeland, Florida, larceny of a motor vehicle, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Justin Layne Adams, 25, of Huntersville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Jessie Davis Laury Jr., 51, of South Elm Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Amber Nichole Sheppard, 29, of Pondasuzie Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
March 3» Jamie Dewan Fuller, 41, of Carolina Wren Drive, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Terry Lee Roseboro, 58, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, six counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and four counts each of attempt/conspiracy, sale/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Chelsia A. Murrell, 31, of JC Circle, Mooresville, food-nutrition fraud, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Scott Earl Rolston, 56, of West McNeely Avenue, Mooresville, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» James Paul Bell III, 40, of Morcroft Lane, Cleveland, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Raymond Dewayne Ramseur, 38, of Industrial Drive, Statesville, four counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, conspiracy to sell narcotics, attempt/conspiracy, sale/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Lionel Teasley Jr., 24, of Mint Hill, true bill, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
» Corine Simmons, 36, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
March 4» William Reese Anderson, 35, of Messick Avenue, Mooresville, fugitive from justice, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Carl Lee Tippett, 46, of Davidson, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Dustin Lane Hooker, 30, of Eden, failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» John William Ferreri, 29, of Hill Terrace, Statesville, second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, habitual misdemeanor assault, stalking and breaking/entering to terrorize/injure, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Anthony George Strughill, 58, of East Bell Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Ryan Montrea Alexander, 43, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, financial transaction card theft, obtaining property by false pretenses and identity theft, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Samuel Ray Lear, 40, of Hiddenite, fugitive from justice, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Brenden Allen Menscer, 32, of Beauty Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.