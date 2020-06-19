The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 11-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
June 11
» Melissa Iris Dalton, 44, of Sonja Drive, Statesville, sell/deliver Schedule IV and possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule IV, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Timothy Emil Leclercq, 43, of East Broad Street, Statesville, two counts of stalking, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
June 12
» Valerie Marie Payton, 56, of Brevard Street, Statesville, uttering forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Matthew Cole Chapman, 31, of Mocksville, second-degree burglary, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking/entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jake Alexander Blake, 20, of Moravian Falls, larceny of a motor vehicle, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Andie Linnea Cornell, 29, of Silvermere Drive, Statesville, common law robbery and breaking/entering and larceny, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Michael Ray Hawkins, 65, of Fairgate Drive, Statesville, 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
June 13
» Dylan Ryan Vargas, 25, of Alexander Street, Mooresville, larceny and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $20,000 on the remaining charge, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Edward Anthony White, 65, of West McNeely Avenue, Mooresville, true bill, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Cera Davionne Calloway, 29, of Hickory, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Noah Lee Baker, 21, of East Flat Rock, probation violation and DWI, $11,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Robert Michael Fox, 72, of Bailey Road, Mooresville, DWI, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 14
» Timothy Dillon West, 28, of Foursquare Road, Mooresville, 13 counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and one count of larceny after breaking/entering, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Derrick Dewayne Alexander, 34, of Park Drive, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Jean Wilson Porchette, 28, of West End Avenue, Statesville, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Holly Leigh Minton, 48, of Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 15
» Rachel Lee Pressley, 25, of Oak Grove Road, Statesville, identity theft, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Wayne Anthony Williams, 33, of Deaton Street, Statesville, failure to appear no bond, Lincoln County law enforcement.
» Rodney Allen Grant II, 22, of Shiloh Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
June 16
» Travis James Wilhelm, 27, of Swann Road, Statesville, hit-and-run causing injury, $50,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Tawana Delores Williams, 48, of Charlotte, 17 counts each of uttering forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretense and larceny by servants and other employees, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Thomas Lee Voyles, 75, of Rustic Road, Mooresville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 17
» Centrell Eugene Leach, 32, of East Mills Avenue, Mooresville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Cody Allen Wright, 21, of Little Creek Road, Mooresville, 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
