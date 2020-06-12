The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 4-10. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
June 7
» Kristi Renee Moore, 31, of North Church Street, Mooresville, two counts each of sell or delivery of Schedule III, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule III and conspiracy to sell narcotics,$20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Michael Lane Mccachern, 32, of Bostian Lake Road, Statesville, possession of heroin, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Chandra Absher Sims, 54, of Cleveland, obtaining property by false pretense and larceny, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jimmy Wayne Stroud, 31, of Silvermere Drive, Statesville, common law robbery and breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Roger Lee Stump, 60, of Jonathan Lane, Statesville, aggravated assault on a handicapped person, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Deonte Lamont Miller, 23, of Wall Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule V; also arrested June 5 on two counts of probation violation, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Brandon Wade Barber, 41, of Fifth Street, Statesville, sell or deliver Schedule IV and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Edward Lee Parker, 52, of Barry Oak Road, Statesville, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 5
» James Edward Lee, 52, homeless, parole violation and interfering with electronic monitoring device, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charge, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Robert Douglas Shumate, 58, of West Memorial Highway, Union Grove, DWI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
June 6
» Adrian Lamont Sifford, 32, of Woodlawn Drive, Statesville, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $55,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» James Lamar McTillman, 38, of Dumfries, Virginia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Joel Thomas Ford, 51, of Jonesville, possession of heroin, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Leah Brooke Ireland, 37, of Yadkinville, larceny of herion, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Bruce B. Brooks-Wright Jr., 37, of South Holland, Illinois, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Krystah Loreal Steelman, 27, of Charlotte, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 7
» Mark Christian Jolly, 27, of Hartford Avenue, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Christopher Shane Balkcum, 21, of Leota Lane, Olin, breaking/entering and larceny, larceny after breaking/entering and larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $19,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Shannon Lamont Burton, 43, of Joe Road, Statesville, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and DWI, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Anita Kay Garrison, 56, of McLaughlin Street, Statesville, larceny, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Eric Caldwell, 51, of Leslie Loop, Mooresville, interfering with electronic monitoring device, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Rashaan Davis, 46, of Camden, South Carolina, fugitive from justice, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Adrian Jermaine Francis, 38, of Duluth, Georgia, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Summer Dawn Scott, 30, of Darty Lane, Statesville, two counts of probation violation and one count of fugitive from justice, $45,000 bond, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Jeremiah Justin Coates, 20, of Cleveland, possession of stolen goods $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Chaz Rashad Dawkins, 28, of Greensboro, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Erykah Charmaine Gibbs, 22, of JC Circle, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Keonna Quashay Hairston, 23, of Connor Street, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
June 8
» Romel Barta McDonald, 43, of Ginger Lane, Mooresville, breaking and or entering and larceny after breaking and entering $6,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Latoya Miesha Johnson, 43, of Kelly Avenue, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine and DWI, $3,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Christine Jarvis Mitchell, 29, of Grayson Park Drive, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Taion Jarae Davis, 20, of Tabor Road, Olin, sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Corry Tionne Summers, 36, of Beauty Street, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Natasha Julia Blankschen, 33, of Opal Street, Statesville, two counts each of sell/deliver Schedule III and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Monica Susan Vanwert, 27, of Troutman Avenue, Mooresville, attempt and conspiracy, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Theodore Lee Brown, 48, of Bluewing Lane, Mooresville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Kari Alise Harwell, 30, of Twilight Lane, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
June 9
» William Stevenson Henderson II, 27, of Mebane Street, Mooresville, DWI, $3,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Robert Lawrence Stewart, 46, of Carriage Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and sell/deliver Schedule I, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jaleel Marquis Edwards Phifer, 22, of Naomi Road, Mooresville, failure to appear, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Kewyanna Shanell Brown, 36, of Winona Street, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretense, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Christopher Stephen Jackson, 31, of Fair Wind Lane, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and sell/deliver of Schedule I, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Lori Waugh Kennedy, 58, of China Grove, attempt and conspiracy, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Latawn Xavier Sloan, 31, of Rimrock Road, Statesville, larceny of motor vehicles, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Heather Nicole Readling, 28, of Edenwood Circle, Mooresville, five counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, three counts of breaking/entering and two counts each of larceny after breaking and entering and conspiracy, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department.
June 10
» Daisey Nichole Casey, 38, of Salisbury, possession of methamphetamine, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Joshua Franklin Goodman, 43, of China Grove, possession of Schedule II, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Anthony Johnson, 26, of Charlotte, larceny and possession/receiving stolen goods, $10,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Robert Steven Hinson Jr., 43, of Cornwall Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Chance Dwayne Reavis, 19, of Cool Springs Road, Statesville, breaking/entering and larceny after breaking/entering, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Nicole Helen Jackson, 33, of Beatty Avenue, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.