The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 19-25. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
March 19
» Joshua Mark Eller, 40, of Eller Drive, Stony Point, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Christopher Dwayne Smith, 34, of King Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jack Allen Leatherman, 38, of Catawba, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Kristopher James O’Neill, 22, of Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Bryan Edward Taylor, 45, of Charlotte, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
March 20
» Zaire N. George, 21, of Cohoes, New York, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, $7,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Rhamier Sharod Stevenson, 21, of Albany, New York, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and DWI, $12,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Donald Alan Minter, 37, of West Wilson Avenue, Mooresville, interfering with electronic monitoring device, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Latisha May Caudill, 30, of Wilkesboro, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Stormie Dawn Buelin, 37 of Yadkinville, possession of stolen goods, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Charles Floyd Burton III, 39, of West End Avenue, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Christian Lloyd Bock, 44, of Heglar Road, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Tevin Dasharr Dukes, 29, of Charlotte, possession of heroin, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
March 21
» Michael Anthony Terry Jr., 29, of Sheep Hill Lane, Statesville, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon and possessing/receiving/transferring stolen goods, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Kendra Marie Musselwhite, 45, of Midway Lake Road, Mooresville, identity theft, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Adam Hank Johnson, 38, of Lunsford Lane, Union Grove, DWI, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 22
» Jarrod Ernest Bryant, 39, of Parker Avenue, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Clayton Morrison Broyhill, 21, of Wellshire Street, Mooresville, 12 counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted first-degree burglary and one count each of possession of stolen goods, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, larceny after breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm, $103,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Mooresville Police Department.
» Brett Michael Myers, 24, of Deerchase Circle, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Michael John Bertolo, 24, of Carolina Avenue South, Statesville, identity theft and possession of Schedule II, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Cody Lee Choate, 21, of Brumley Road, Mooresville, nine counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of attempted first-degree burglary and one count each of larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and larceny, $85,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Robert Lawrence Stewart, 46, of Carriage Road, Statesville, possession of heroin, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Alexander Frances Stalter, 25, of Brantley Place Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 23
» Sarah Jean Schweitzer, 36, of Crystal Bay Drive, Mooresville, failure to appear, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Lige Bobby Boswell, 50, of Walnut Cove, obtaining property by false pretenses, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Michael Douglas Styers, 40, of Log Cabin Road, Statesville, conspiracy, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Samantha Lee Evans, 28, of Village Drive, Statesville, probation violation, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Dawn Michelle Fox, 46, of Salisbury Road, Statesville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jennifer Marie Upright, 40, of Log Cabin Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 24
» Toby Termail Ikard, 44, of Lincoln Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and failure to appear, $156,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Brittany Danielle Miller Frazier, 29, of Waugh Farm Road, Statesville, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny after breaking and entering, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» David Richard Goetz, 52, of Margate, Florida, fugitive from justice, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 25
» Corey David Combs, 40, of Cattlemans Road, Statesville, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny after breaking and entering, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Randall Clyde Mitchell Jr., 34, of Gaither Park Road, Harmony, failure to appear, $45,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Carol Ann Boyles, 40, of Hidden Lakes Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
