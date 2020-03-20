The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
March 12
» Victor Charles Brooks, 60, of Tucson, Arizona, larceny of a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Tawana Delores Wiliams, 48, of Charlotte, larceny by servants and other employees, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Nicholas Russell Ferreri, 24, of Hill Terrace Road, Statesville, altering/destroying/stealing evidence of criminal conduct, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Alyssa Elaine Harris, 21, of Seventh Street, Statesville, possession of stolen goods, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Jennifer Jean, 36, of Browns Farm Drive, Cleveland, DWI, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
March 13
» James Michael Radford III, 43, of Mt. Ulla Highway, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Justin Michael Wilbur, 29, of Honeycutt Road, Troutman, obtaining property by false pretense and larceny by servants and other employees, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Shane Lewis Hamrick, 37, of White Oaks Road, Mooresville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Timothy Dillon West, 28, of Edenwood Circle, Mooresville, three counts of larceny and one count each of breaking and/or entering and obtaining property by false pretense, $7,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Roger Thomas Hamby, 32, of Hiddenite, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Rebecca Julieann Litaker, 28 of Rustic Road, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Tristan Vanhess Wilson, 33, of Albemarle, DWI, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jennifer Lynn Buchanan, 51, of Newton, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
March 14
» Ricky Joseph White, 29, of East Front Street, Statesville, intimidating a witness, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Bryant Lavelle Graves, 29, of Cranfill Road, Harmony, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, probation violation and fleeing to elude arrest, $110,000 bond, Troutman Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Dominique Tracy Sanders, 32, of Asheville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen goods, possession of Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession of Schedule II, manufacture MDPV, possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and speeding to elude arrest, $775,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Tyron Donzel Oakley, 29, of West Park Avenue, Mooresville, interfering with electronic monitoring device and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $7,500 on the remaining charge, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Joseph Markell Milam Jr., 29, of Harrill Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Alicia Claggett Seal, 34, of Concord, DWI-commercial vehicle, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
March 15
» Yang Vang, 55, of Polktown, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
» Brittany Sanders, 26, of Granados Lane, Mooresville, larceny, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Sean Alastair Smith, 35, of St. Jill Circle, Statesville, common law robbery, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
» Jemeal Travis Gorham, 43, of Raleigh, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 16
» Matthew Edward Estep, 44, of Greenland Drive, Statesville, fugitive from justice, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Ashley William Perkins, 41, of Shearers Road, Mooresville, possession of Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Crystal Six Sanders, 41, of Sailwinds Drive, Mooresville, fugitive from justice, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Eric James Neigenfind, 31, of York, South Carolina, fugitive from justice, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jose Noe Munoz-Cruz, 29, of Huntersville, failure to appear, $6,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Joshua Nathanial Barnes, 34, of Rimmer Road, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Chad Bradley Moore, 43, of Fern Hill Road, Troutman, breaking and/or entering, larceny and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $6,000 on the remaining charges, Statesville Police Department,
» Kristy Renee Medlin, 41, of Lindsey Street, Statesville, conspiracy, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Tabitha Dawn Morrison, 27, of Taylorsville, failure to appear, $18,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 17
» Kenneth Allan Johnson, 36, of Hickory Road, Harmony, possession of methamphetamine, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Kevin Scott Queen, 44, of Newton Drive, Statesville, larceny after breaking and entering, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Khadijah Ann Bowman, 22, of Rockingham, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jarkevious Devontae Freeman, 19, of South Patterson Street, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, $2,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Heather Marie Sides, 33, of Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II, conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule IV, bond surrender and failure to appear, no bond on some charges and $30,000 on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Christian Lloyd Bock, 44, of China Grove, conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II and conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule IV, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Robert Lee White, 62, of West Bell Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Vernon Lee Robertson, 64, of Church Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
March 18
» David Jay McDougal, 42, of Nile Circle, Statesville, possession of Schedule III and DWI, $8,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Jamie Bryce Sheets, 45, of Hannah Road, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Brian Eugene Stockton Jr., 25, of East Catawba Avenue, Mooresville, 13 counts of identity theft, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Matthew Thomas Primm, 32, homeless, solicitation of a child by computer, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jessie Melissa Johnson Branum, 42, of Teaberry Circle, Mooresville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Emmanuel Banico Davidson, 26, of Rural Retreat, Virginia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substances, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
