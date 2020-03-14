The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 5-11. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
March 5» Kaleb Allen Jones, 22, of Faison, possession of a controlled substance, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Rebekah Alexandra Vaszily, 28, of Davidson, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jamie Taylor Elizabeth Roseboro, 25, of Old Charlotte Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Jeffrey Brandon Merritt, 29, of Elizabethtown, two counts of habitual larceny, $5,000 bond, Mecklenburg County law enforcement.
» Ricky Tanner Griffin, 20, of Traphill, failure to appear, $22,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 6» Dustin Randal Medler, 27, no address listed, possession of stolen goods, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Charles Edward Kimbrough, 58, of Garfield Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Bradley Eugene Benfield, 38, of Arborgate Loop, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretenses, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
March 7» Randall John Booth, 24, of Judas Road, Mooresville, possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jatorie Ciday Dixon, 29, of North Tradd Street, Statesville, true bill, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Steven Floyd Fish, 32, of Mott Road, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and entering, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Tyler Parrish Clodfelter, 32, of Lone Pine Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 8» Christopher Gage Handy, 22, of River Hill Road, Statesville, two counts each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/jail and one count of possession of Schedule II, $8,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Amanda Lyn Megenedy, 30, of Oak Brook Drive, Mooresville, uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses, $1,200 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Eric Caldwell, 50, of Leslie Loop, Mooresville, parole violation and interfering with electronic monitoring device, no bond on the parole violation and $5,000 bond on the remaining charge, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Statesville Police Department.
» Nigel Donovan Moore, 45, of Salisbury, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 9» Kathryn Elizabeth Snyder, 22, of Junior, West Virginia, possession of Schedule II, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jason Romane Bailey, 40, of Yellowstone Lane, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Rachel Jane Shreve, 39, of Hamptonville, possession of counterfeit instrument, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office; also arrested March 11, two counts of larceny by servants/other employees and one count of counterfeiting or uttering counterfeit coin, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Edwin Dana Lytton, 52, of Black Road, Statesville, possession of a stolen firearm, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
March 10» Andrew Preston Spiva, 42, of Ginger Lane, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule III, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Teresa Jane Gentry, 40, of Sandy Springs Road, Harmony, two counts of sex offender on social media, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Naeem Andre Hammond, 31, of Charlotte, three counts of larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny and one count of organized retail theft, $4,500 bond, Mecklenburg County law enforcement.
» Sandra Burch Howard, 42, of Claremont, true bill, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Franklin Lee Dellinger, 21, of Hill N Dale Road, Statesville, fleeing to elude arrest, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Landon Charles Scott Sr., 22, of Moultrie, Georgia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Timothy Ryan Chapman, 27, of Titanium Drive, Statesville, probation violation, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Michael David Chapin, 49, of Montclair Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
March 11» Marrisa Kaye Cook, 28, of Salisbury, bond surrender, $25,000 bond, bail bond agent.
» Quintina Jean Kidman, 28, of Summertree Drive, Troutman, possession of Schedule I, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Jackie Wilson, 58, of East St. Louis, Illinois, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, $6,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Caleb Forrest McGirt, 22, of Marjorie Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule IV, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 Mooresville Police Department.
» Jamie Scott Perkins, 40, of Yadkinville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Hannah Elizabeth Trivette, 28, of Hamptonville, possession of methamphetamine, $20,000 bond Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Wesley Nathaniel Pope, 28, of Darty Lane, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Kermit Lee Cruikshanks, 74, of Elmwood Road, Statesville, DWI, $2.500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
