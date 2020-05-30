The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 21-27. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
May 21
» Franklin Delane Hughes, 59, of Elloree, South Carolina, fugitive from justice, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Tracey Glenn Combs Jr., 31, of Charlotte, failure to appear and parole violation, no bond on each charge, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Charles David Gilmore Jr., 30, of Sonja Drive, Statesville, interfering with electronic monitoring device, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Gladys Marie Daye, 32, of North Kelly Street, Statesville, breaking/entering to terrorize/injure, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 22» Bryan Neal Yarboro, 44, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Michael Douglas Styers, 40, of Log Cabin Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule II, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Joshua Aaron Terry, 32, of Houpe Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, $5,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Joshua Albert Brown, 37, of Laura Road, Mooresville, two counts of trafficking heroin and one count of manufacture of MDPV, $900,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Bradley Carlton Sarno, 28, of Buckwheat Drive, Statesville, habitual misdemeanor assault, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Scott Allan Kline, 50, of Log Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Michael Alexander Motsinger, 43, of Ronda, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 23» Sandra Louise Houser, 64, of Yellowstone Lane, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Miguel Angel-Marin Marin-Lopez, 24, of Water Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Bradley Dewayne Potter, 32, of Abbeydale Road, Harmony, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, larceny of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm into occupied property, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jaleel Marquis Edwards Phifer, 22, of Naomi Road, Mooresville, larceny of a firearm, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Kara Lyn Ammons, 31, of Clover, South Carolina, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Jody Christopher Chavis, 38, of Molly Lane, Statesville, DWI, $1,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
May 24» Frederick Clark Kimmick, 22, West Palm Beach, Florida, manufacture MDPV, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and possession of marijuana, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Ashley Michael Pope, 30, of Darty Lane, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine , $3,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
May 25» Jimmy Shytone Dixon, 25, of Charlotte, breaking/entering to terrorize/injure, larceny of a motor vehicle and DWI, $35,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Nora Mize Hill-Phelps, 39, of Fifth Street, Statesville, two counts of burning of personal property and one count each of second-degree arson, breaking and/or entering, second-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Christopher Michael Garner, 36, of Devon Forrest Drive, Mooresville, safecracking, larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, common-law forgery and obtaining property by false pretenses, $25,000 bond, Gaston County law enforcement.
» Nelson Jose Argueta, 31, of Charlotte, three counts of larceny, one count each of larceny from the person and possession of Schedule II, $32,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
May 26» Douglas Brent Bass, 38, of Riverwalk Road, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Christopher Scott Thompson, 52, of West Lackey Farm, Stony Point, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Kevin Nicholas Mecimore, 18, of Whiteoak Branch Road, Statesville, embezzlement, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Tyrell Michael Scott, 25, of Candlestick Drive, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
May 27» Raymond James Tino, 21, of Speigle Lane, Statesville, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $50,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Chiquita Lavonne Caldwell, 35, of Kelly Street, Mooresville, possession of heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» William Wesley Bullin, 48, of Gray Street, Statesville, safecracking, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Edith Marie Delgado, 45, of Phillip Hollow Drive, Mooresville, three counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and two counts each of trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Joshua Ray Burchette, 35, of Dunwoody Road, Troutman, possession of controlled substance on premises of penal institution or jail and DWI, $6,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
