The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 7-13. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
May 7
» Sequanta Renata Thames, 40, of Winston-Salem, fugitive from justice, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Devon Lamar Grimes, 35, of Midway Road, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Stephen Edward Keller, 27, of Shanna Lane, Statesville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Matthew Gaines Suber, 36, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Rodney Tyrone Smyers, 51, of North Tradd Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» James Antonio Clark, 48, of Hickory, DWI, $3,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Roy Lee Holmes Jr., 36, of Kimmon Road, Harmony, DWI, $5,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 8
» Molly Grace Riddle, 25, of Beechnut Lane, Statesville, conspiracy to sell narcotics, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Brandon Scott Campbell, 35, of Antietam Road, Statesville, three court of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one county of sell/deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Travis Robert Mullis, 36, of Landis, larceny, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Melissa Annette Swaim, 47, of Darty Lane, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Eduardo Madjeed Cordova, 18, of Brown Ridge Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 9
» Preston Levi Kovanda, 31, homeless, eight counts of identity theft, two counts of larceny of a firearm and one count of fugitive from justice, no bond on the fugitive charge and $100,000 on the remaining counts, Statesville Police Department.
» Kevent Arley Flores, 25, of Galax, Va., possession of Schedule II, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Chris Burchette, 34, of Oak Street, Mooresville, larceny, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jarkevious Devontae Freeman, 19, of South Patterson Street, Statesville, DWI, $500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Gregory Pena, 51, of Concord, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.
May 10
» Christopher Lee Walker, 29, of Garden Valley Road, Statesville, first-degree arson, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Roger Lee Lemons, 25, of High Point, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Aree Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton, W.Va., possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Kristen Leigh Werth, 31, of South Center Street, Statesville, identity theft, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Lilawrence Minus, 24, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $7,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Jonathan Scott Loverso, 36, of Huntersville, probation violation and failure to appear, $120,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Charisse Nicole Bullard, 23, of Virginia Beach, Va., DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 11
» Vaughn Paul Mitchell II, 29, of Claremont, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Kyra Denise Hall, 31, of Yadkinville, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and one count of possession of heroin, $1,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Michael Jordan Ross, 24, of Cornelius, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Brittany Nicole Blackwood, 32, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Rodney Allen Grant II, 21, of Shiloh Road, Statesville, DWI, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 12
» Marrisa Kaye Cook, 28, of Salisbury, two counts of bond surrender, $27,000 bond, bail-bonding agency.
» Jessica Nicole Hawkins, 39, of Mayhew Park Lane, Mooresville, organized retail theft, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Ryan Wade Yoder, 43, of Mayhew Park Lane, Mooresville, organized retail theft, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Avery O’Bryant Barker, 22, of Oak Grove Road, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Tabitha Deleen Johnston, 38, of Woodleaf, larceny and possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Travis Darnell Daniels Jr., 28, of East Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, parole violation and habitual misdemeanor assault, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining count, Statesville Police Department.
» Joshua Ray Burchette, 35, of Bridges Creek Drive, Statesville, obtaining property by false pretenses, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 13
» Rachel Breonna Grizzle, 28, Lenoir, probation violation, $20,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Sadausha Monique Staton, 24, of Lenoir, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Lynette Rachelle Aldridge, 41, of Virginia Avenue, Statesville, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and probation violation, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Alyssa Elaine Harris, 21, of Seventh Street, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» David Brian McAlister, 41, of Wilkins Way, Cleveland, larceny of motor-vehicle parts and possession of heroin, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Tara Braddock McAlister, 42, of Wilkins Way, Cleveland, possession of heroin, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Teresa Kiser Forrest, 58, of Porter Road, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Teng Yang, 38, of Taylorsville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Brittany Nicole Babson, 24 of Brevard Street, Statesville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
