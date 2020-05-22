The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 14-20. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
May 14» Gary Albert Phelps, 59, of Fifth Street, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» John Patrick Neale, 58, of Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, fugitive from justice, $100,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
» Jessica Nicole Borders, 26, of Desiree Drive, Statesville, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of conspiracy, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Matthew James Campbell, 30, of Cedarbrook Drive, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 15
» Quintavious Dianta Calhoun, 30, of Calhoun Falls, South Carolina, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $200,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Tyrone Marquis McConnaughey, 22, of Garfield Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Djuan Tyrell Sanchez White, 35, of Garfield Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Dominic Antwan Diggs, 35, of Garfield Street, Statesville, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Johnny Lee Hastings, 40, of Bethlehem Road, Statesville, nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, $75,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jesse R. Garcia, 31, of Bronx, New York, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jabriaun Dontah Anderson, 29, of Charlotte, three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count each of possession of stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation, $60,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.
» Josue Guzman, 47, of Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, obtaining property by false pretense, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
May 16» Leigh Ann Bennett, 47, of Bethlehem Road, Statesville, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Ny’vaezsa Ranyqa Davis, 21, of Randa Drive, Statesville, sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II, sell/deliver Schedule IV and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Franklin Casey Deal, 34, of Elmwood Road, Statesville, larceny of a motor vehicle, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 17» Patrick Arthur Weber, 47, homeless, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Toni Miaya Jackson, 21, of Charlotte, possession/receive/transfer of stolen motor vehicles and conspiracy, $15,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Gabriel Christian Peele, 20, of Charlotte, four counts each of larceny and conspiracy, three counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen goods and one count of probation violation, $60,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Markesha Alberta Daniels, 40, of Brevard Street, Statesville, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» James Wesley Wilson, 55, of Johnny Martin Lane, Stony Point, possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
May 18» Jessica Nikkole Carina, 20, of Williamsburg Road, Olin, breaking/entering to terrorize/injure, $7,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Charles Edward Golden, 46, of Merrin Court, Mooresville, 15 counts of obtaining property by false pretense, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Carl Walter Masters Jr., 35, of Winston-Salem, two counts of probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Jeremy Anthony Mays, 39, of East Bend, larceny, $10,000 bond, Lincoln County law enforcement.
» Joshua Michael Waugh, 33, of Amity Hill Road, Statesville, three counts of probation violation, $30,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Brett Patrick Moir, 30, of Hillcrest Drive, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Mark Calvin Grover, 40, of Water Oak Drive, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Markeith Kane Phifer, 25, of Nahcotta Drive, Mooresville, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count each of possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule IV and possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI, $24,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Justin Paul Potts, 33, of Mocksville, parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and attempt and conspiracy penalties, no bond on the parole violation and $20,000 bond on the remaining charges, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Victor Garcia Zarco 27, of Waxhaw, DWI, $1,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
May 19» Benjamin Jacob Schenk, 57, of West Front Street, Statesville, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Joshua Shane Ireland, 33, of York Spann Road, Hamptonville, possession of methamphetamine, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Niki Nacole Caldwell, 43, of Stockton Street, Statesville, possession of controlled substance on premises of jail or penal institution, $2,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Johnny Lee Wilkie, 49, of Shelby, obtaining property by false pretense, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Nora Mize Hill-Phelps, 39, of Fifth Street, Statesville, breaking and/or entering, $3,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Larnell James Dalton, 57, of Eastside Drive, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Jason Dale Maxwell, 35, of South Arcadian Way, Mooresville, breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Davita Tereva Patterson, 34, of Laramie Court, Troutman, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
May 20
» William Earl Coleman Jr., 35, of Jericho Road, Harmony, fugitive from justice, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.