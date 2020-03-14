Prison releases generic.jpg

The following inmates were released from the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice from March 2-5:

»March 2: Cody L. Choate, 21; habitual misdemeanor assault, released at expiration of sentence.

» March 2: Matthew L. Scouten, 39; habitual impaired driving, released at expiration of sentence.

» March 3: James E. Blackwell, 51; sex offender on child premises, released on post-release supervision.

» March 3: Timothy A, Wilson, 59; failure to notify of change of address/sex offender, released on post-release supervision.

» March 4: John L. Chambers, 37; breaking and entering with intent to terrorize/injure, released on post-release supervision.

» March 5: Kirk A. Smart, 61; DWI, released on post-release supervision.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.