Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lake Norman Patrol deputies helped two people on overturned watercraft over the weekend.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said around 3 p.m. Sunday, winds measured at 18 mph at Davidson Creek overturned a small boat in the middle of the lake. The lone occupant of the boat was in the water and having difficulty getting the sailboat upright, Campbell said.
Deputies began assisting and asked for additional help from people at the Lake Norman Yacht Club.
While assisting this boater, Campbell said, the deputies received a call from the Iredell County Emergency Communications Center about another large boat overturned in the same area.
Deputies responded to the area of Channel Marker D9 and found an overturned catamaran. The lone boater was exhausted from trying to right the craft, he said.
Several good Samaritans were offering to help deputies. Deputy E. Finch began removing his duty belt, and was preparing to go into the water to assist the boater. One passerby in particular did not hesitate to offer help to the deputies. Timothy MacCarrick, was operating his personal watercraft (PWC), nearby, and escorted Finch from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol Boat to the overturned catamaran.
The PWC was able to maneuver much easier in the strong winds and high rolling waves, Campbell said. Once Finch entered the water, he began assisting the boater.
Members from the Yacht Club arrived and began assisting and giving instructions to safely up right the catamaran. Due to the efforts of Finch and members of the Lake Norman Yacht Club, the catamaran was up righted, Campbell said.
Campbell said he and members of Lake Patrol Division offered personal thanks to Mark Hamilton, Michael Chenard, Alison Chenard, Mathew Chenard, Ben Newman and Tim MacCarrick for all of their assistance in these two incidents.
