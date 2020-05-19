A Statesville man is facing nine charges of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators followed up on information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
A magistrate set bond for Johnny Lee Hastings, 40, of Bethlehem Road, at $75,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the sheriff’s office received information March 26 from the national organization about an unknown person using various internet sites to upload images of children engaged in sexual acts.
Detective Sgt. Jason Lowrance of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation and obtained information from several sources. He obtained a number of search warrants and interviewed potential witnesses.
Based on information gathered, the news release stated, a search warrant was served at Hastings’ residence, and detectives located and processed several electronic devices. As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained and he was charged on May 15.
Hastings’ criminal history includes DWI, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, injury to personal property and several driving-related charges.
