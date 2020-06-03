A man was charged with carrying two weapons during protests in downtown Statesville on Sunday and Monday.
James Jackson Holden Jr., 37, was charged with going armed to the terror of the people and a magistrate set bond at $15,000.
The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, reported that a man was seen carrying an AR-15 and had a handgun on his side during the protests over the death of George Floyd on Sunday. Police termed these protests as peaceful.
On Monday, protesters again gathered in front of City Hall.
Some of the protesters told police they saw a man drive by on multiple occasions and they indicated they felt intimidated, police reported.
These concerns were brought to the attention of SPD officers, who found Holden.
Police said Holden confirmed he was the person carrying the rifle Sunday night.
On Tuesday, SPD Investigator Wilkes, with the Criminal Investigation Division, applied for and obtained a warrant on Holden for going armed to the terror of the people.
Holden came to the Statesville Police Department Wednesday and turned himself in.
