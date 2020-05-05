Rowan County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man’s bizarre behavior led to two deputies going to the hospital for treatment after a man they suspected was impaired or having mental issues got out of a car, began singing and dropped his pants and then apologized for his behavior.
Stavos Evangelos Feredinos, 29, is accused of dragging one deputy about 60 feet, running over the foot of a second and nearly hitting a third with a vehicle. He is facing charges of two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of misdemeanor resisting/obstructing/delaying a law enforcement officer and one count of fleeing to elude arrest.
A magistrate set bond at $2 million.
The sheriff’s office, in a news release, reported that deputies were conducting traffic control in the 11000 block of Bringle Ferry Road in eastern Rowan County Tuesday morning following a chase. The Rowan Sheriff’s Office patrol unit and Crime Reduction Unit were assisting Stanley County deputies in the chase, which ended in the vicinity of Bringle Ferry Road and Panther Creek Road.
Just before 9 a.m., a man came out of a residence and began behaving erratically, Rowan officials stated. That drew the attention of Sgt. Jagger Naves and Master Deputy Dalton Miller.
The man, identified as Feredinos, drove a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta down the driveway and hit a mailbox, officials said. They said he then got out of the car and began singing, making hand gestures toward the deputies. He then dropped his pants and displayed his buttocks, authorities said. He got back in the vehicle and began backing down the driveway, officials reported.
The two deputies stopped him out of concern for his safety, at which time he said he’d been cooped up for 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic and apologized for his behavior, officials said.
The deputies tried to get information from Feredinos to call a family member but were unsuccessful.
Officials said Feredinos made repeated attempts to get into the driver’s seat of the Jetta to retrieve an item and that led to a physical confrontation between him and the deputies. Naves used his Taser to get Feredinos under control but that was not successful, authorities said.
Feredinos was able to get into the driver’s seat, and with the two deputies stuck between the open driver’s door and the driver’s seat, he began backing the vehicle toward his house, sheriff’s office officials said. Miller was dragged approximately 60 feet on his back and his head hit the driveway, knocking Miller unconscious, reports indicate. The vehicle also ran over Naves’ foot, officials said.
Stanly and Rowan county deputies, who were at the other crime scene, saw the incident and responded. A Stanly County deputy was nearly struck by the Jetta as it was leaving the front yard and the deputy fired his weapon, which struck the rear of the Jetta, authorities said.
The Jetta then traveled approximately three-and-a-half miles on Bringle Ferry Road into Davidson County, where it was stopped by Rowan and Stanly deputies, authorities said.
The left rear tire was shredded.
During the pursuit, officials said, Feredinos threw marijuana paraphernalia and other items out of the car, authorities said.
Naves and Miller were transported to Novant Health-Rowan Medical Hospital for treatment. Naves was released and Miller was still being evaluated for a head injury Tuesday.
Evidence collected include Miller’s body armor and gun belt, which both showed evidence of being dragged, authorities said. Miller’s gun had significant damage, the sheriff’s office reported.
