A Statesville man is facing charges in connection with the weekend shooting death of a 20-year-old woman.
On Wednesday, Demarcus Lamont Maddox Jr. was charged by the Statesville Police Department with murder, possession of a firearm by felon and misdemeanor discharging a firearm within city limits. He received no bond on the murder charge and $20,000 on the remaining charges.
Warrants indicated Maddox, 21, of West Sharpe Street is charged with killing Teyhonnah Dye.
On March 28, Dye was found in the street in the 1100 block of Fifth Street around 2:31 a.m. after Statesville Police Department officers heard several shots fired in the area. Police said officers began CPR until Iredell EMS arrived and took over her care. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.
It is not clear if other suspects are being sought. The Statesville Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for more information.
Maddox has a previous convictions involving conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon, common law robbery and drug possession.
He is scheduled to appear in Iredell County District Court April 20.
