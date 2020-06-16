A Statesville man is being held without bond after authorities charged him with violating a domestic violence protection order and other charges.
Timothy Emil Leclercq, 43, of East Broad Street, was charged with two counts of felony stalking, three counts of misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order and one misdemeanor count each of domestic criminal trespass, communicating threats, cyberstalking and probation violation.
A magistrate ordered Leclercq held without bond on the stalking charges due to the domestic nature of the charges and set a bond of $15,000 on the remaining counts.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to a Troutman residence Thursday concerning a breaking and entering in progress. Deputies found Leclercq attempting to leave, Campbell said.
Special Victims Unit Detective Caron Griffiths was already investigating Leclercq for earlier instances of violating a domestic violence protection order, communicating threats and stalking, Campbell said. She also learned he was on probation and that he had told his probation officer he was going to kill one of the victims, Campbell said. The investigation also revealed he was wanted for probation violation.
Griffiths, upon hearing the call Thursday, contacted deputies and told them about the outstanding warrants.
Deputies verified there was an outstanding domestic violence protection order in effect, which prohibited Leclercq from being at the residence. He had broken the sliding glass door to get into the residence and threatened to kill the people inside, Campbell said.
Leclercq’s criminal history includes felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of counterfeit cash or check, felony attempted obtaining property by false pretense and felony possession of Schedule II as well as misdemeanor charges of drinking beer or wine while driving and five counts of DWI and being intoxicated and disruptive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.