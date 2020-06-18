A Mooresville man is facing sexual exploitation of a minor charges as the result of a cybertip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Cody Allen Wright, 21, of Little Creek Road, Mooresville was arrested on 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation on a minor. A magistrate set bond at $150,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said the tip came in to the sheriff’s office in May and concerned an individual possibly in possession of child pornography.
Detective Sgt. Jason Lowrance verified the information and conducted interviews, Campbell said. He also obtained several search warrants, which led to additional evidence, Campbell said.
Wright was arrested Wednesday.
He has no listed criminal history.
