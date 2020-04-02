Mooresville police arrested a woman Wednesday for what she described as an “April Fool’s joke” saying she was going to infect people with coronavirus.
“On April 1, an employee of a local restaurant called the Mooresville Police Department saying she had COVID-19 and intended to infect her coworkers,” a MPD Facebook post read.
Police stated the woman admitted she wasn’t serious and intended for the incident to be a joke. Town spokeswoman Kim Sellers said the woman was charged with communicating threats and disorderly conduct and received a $5,000 secured bond. She added the Iredell County Health Department was notified and restaurant management terminated the woman’s employment.
She did not disclose the woman’s name or previous employer.
“COVID-19 is a contagious virus,” police wrote in the post. “Law enforcement is taking every precaution to protect residents against community spread.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.