The Mooresville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of robbery at the Power Outlet.
The suspects are men in their late 20s to early 30s, both with facial hair. They were captured on video at the business located at 752 North Broad Street, on April 11, according to a news release from the Mooresville Police Department.
The suspect’s vehicle, a blue Dodge crew cab truck, has a broken back window and trailer and was last seen traveling west on River Highway.
Anyone with information as to the identity or location of these individuals is asked to call the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311 or the Mooresville-South Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-658-9056. The call is confidential, and callers do not have to reveal their identity.
