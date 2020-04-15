A call reporting two men apparently passed out in the Walmart parking lot has led to a pair of arrests.
Kraig T. Leach, 22, of Kannapolis was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance (LSD), felony maintaining a vehicle to keep/sell controlled substance, felony manufacturing a controlled substance (LSD), felony conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance (heroin) in a local confinement facility, misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, and misdemeanor violation of Executive Order No. 121. Leach was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where a magistrate issued a $37,500 secured bond.
Stephen A. Blackwell, 22, of Kannapolis was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance (LSD), felony manufacturing a controlled substance (LSD), felony conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, and misdemeanor violation of Executive Order No. 121. Blackwell was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where a magistrate issued a $35,000 secured bond.
The charges originated with a call to the Mooresville Police Department on Sunday. The call reported a suspicious vehicle with two men appearing to be passed out in it in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 169 Norman Station Boulevard.
Officers responded and located the vehicle, conducted a search and discovered illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects were charged with the multiple felony and misdemeanor drug related charges, as well as violating the governor’s stay-at-home order.
