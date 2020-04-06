A Mt. Airy man was charged with trafficking cocaine after a vehicle stop on Interstate 77 Friday.
Daniel Carlos McNeill II, 35, was arrested on felony charges of trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transportation, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $300,000.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said members of the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team (ICE) stopped a 2018 Dodge Challenger on I-77 south in northern Iredell County Friday. The deputies spoke to the driver and lone occupant of the car. A narcotics detention canine was brought to the scene and gave a positive indication for a controlled substance, Campbell said.
A search was conducted and a duffle bag was found in the trunk of the car, Campbell said. Inside that duffle bag was a plastic container and 248 grams of cocaine were inside a vacuum-sealed bag in the container, he said. A total of 163 grams of marijuana were found in a separate vacuum-sealed bag, Campbell said. Also located, he said, was $5,000 in cash which was wrapped in rubber bands.
McNeil’s criminal history includes felony sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, assault on a governmental official, disorderly conduct, speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, breaking and entering, larceny, harassing phone calls, communicating threats, injury to personal property, worthless check, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.