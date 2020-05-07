A Newton man was charged by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to get credit cards in his ex-wife’s name.
Justin Bart Powell, 30, faces two felony counts each of identity theft and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was arrested Tuesday by Catawba County Sheriff’s Office deputies. A magistrate set bond at $4,000.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Rebecca Robinson after she said she conducted a credit check and noticed two applications for credit cards had been submitted using her personal information, authorities said.
Following an investigation, Detective D. Houser located information indicating Powell was responsible for the applications which were submitted between August and December 2019, officials said.
