Surveillance video from a Union Grove church led to the arrest of a Cleveland man now charged with stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
David Brian McAlister, 41, of Wilkins Way, Cleveland, was charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts and possession of heroin, along with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set his bond at $15,000.
Tara Braddock McAlister, 42, also of Wilkins Way, Cleveland, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said deputies were called to Calvary Baptist Church on Indian Hill Road in Union Grove May 8 to investigate the theft of a catalytic converter that had been stolen from the church’s van.
Photographs of the suspect’s truck, taken from the church’s surveillance footage, was put on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. Campbell said numerous calls were received from the public, which led to the naming of McAlister as a suspect.
Detective Danny Wyatt investigated and obtained a search warrant for McAlister’s residence. Campbell said detectives located several items of evidence as well as heroin and drug paraphernalia.
David and Tara McAlister were both at the home when detectives served the search warrant, the news release stated.
Campbell said this investigation is ongoing due to additional cases of thefts of catalytic converters in Iredell County. He said the converters contain a mix of precious metals that can be extracted and recycled.
“I want to thank every person who took the time to share our Facebook post about this incident. Social media is a very powerful tool for law enforcement. I want to say a special thank you to the people who provided information about the suspect truck, which helped us make a quicker arrest of these suspects,” Campbell said.
David McAlister’s criminal history includes felony breaking and entering, larceny, obtaining property by false pretense and sale of heroin as well as misdemeanor counts of larceny, fraud, worthless check, driving after consuming alcohol under 21 years of age and driving-related charges.
Tara McAlister’s criminal history includes felony breaking and entering, larceny and sale of heroin and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, selling/distributing tobacco products to a minor, worthless check, shoplifting and larceny.
