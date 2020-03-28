A 20-year-old Statesville woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
TeyHonnah Dye was found in the street in the 1100 block of Fifth Street around 2:31 a.m. Saturday after Statesville Police Department officers heard several shots fired in the area.
Dye was found in the street and officers began CPR until Iredell EMS arrived and took over care. She was transported to a local hospital where she died.
A news release from the SPD indicated approximately 50 people were present when the shooting occurred.
The SPD is asking anyone with information to call 704-878-3406.
what ate 50 people doing gathering together this time of night during this pandemic
