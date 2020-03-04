Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG TO AFFECT THE REGION THROUGH THE EARLY OVERNIGHT HOURS... DRIER AIR SPILLING IN OVER MOIST GROUND, ALONG WITH LIGHT WINDS, IS LEADING TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF PATCHY DENSE FOG AROUND THE REGION LATE THIS EVENING. VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED TO ONE-QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN SOME LOCATIONS THROUGH THE EARLY OVERNIGHT HOURS. THE VISIBILITY WILL BE QUITE VARIABLE ACROSS THE AREA AND MAY CHANGE DRASTICALLY OVER SHORT DISTANCES. AS WESTERLY WINDS INCREASE TOWARD DAYBREAK, THE FOG SHOULD QUICKLY LIFT AND DISSIPATE. UNTIL THEN, USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS TO HELP YOU SEE BETTER.