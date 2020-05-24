The suspect in the officer-involved shooting in Rowan County has been identified.
Ronald Edward Earnhardt, 62, of Dunn’s Mill Road in Salisbury was in serious condition at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center as of late Saturday.
Earnhardt was injured in an officer-involved shooting overnight Friday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident came after Rowan County deputies responded to a call on that road in response to a reported domestic disturbance. A caller said that a man, who was later identified as Earnhardt, was angry and had fired several shots inside the residence. He had reportedly threatened to kill people at the residence.
Once deputies arrived, they formed a perimeter as the suspect continued firing shots and made contact with him, according to a news release. Deputies were told the suspect had at least five firearms, including three pistols. They helped six people escape the residence and four more escape from a shed on the property.
A warrant was issued for communicating threats and the RCSO Negotiator Team and RCSO Special Response Team took over at the scene.
The Granite Quarry police assisted in shutting down one end of the road while a deputy blocked the other end, according to a news release.
RCSO negotiators were unable to establish a prolonged conversation.
“The offender continued to exhibit a very agitated state inside the house, and was asked numerous times to put down his weapons and come outside to be taken into custody,” the release states.
Neighbors from a nearby home were also evacuated. After the suspect threatened to shoot law enforcement officers, he exited the residence, firing shots at the deputies, the release states.
A member of the RCSO Special Response Team fired one shot, which struck the man, causing him significant injury, the release states.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct an investigation since there was an officer-involved shooting, the release states. The investigation is ongoing.
