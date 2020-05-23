A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting overnight after firing shots in a home in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Rowan County deputies responded to a call on Dunn’s Mountain Church Road in Salisbury after a reported domestic disturbance. The caller stated that a man was “angry, tearing up the house” and that he had fired several shots inside the residence, a news release indicated. The suspect also reportedly threatened to kill several people inside the house.
Deputies arrived within 10 minutes, parked below the residence and formed a perimeter around the house. The suspect continued to fire shots in the house while deputies attempted to make contact with him by telephone and by voice contact, the release states. The deputies learned from people who had initially been in the house that the suspect had at least five firearms, including three pistols and two rifles.
Deputies helped six people escape the residence and another four leave a shed located in the backyard, the release states.
Deputies were able to obtain a warrant on a charge of communicating threats from the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.
The RCSO Negotiator Team and the RCSO Special Response Team were activated and responded to the scene and took over the positions surrounding the area so deputies could respond to other calls. The Granite Quarry Police assisted in shutting down one end of Dunn’s Mountain Road to all through traffic, while a deputy blocked the end of the road at the Stokes Ferry Road Intersection, a news release states.
RCSO Negotiators made numerous attempts to establish contact and dialogue with the suspect, but were unable to establish a prolonged conversation.
“The offender continued to exhibit a very agitated state inside the house, and was asked numerous times to put down his weapons, and come outside to be taken into custody,” the release states.
Neighbors from a nearby home were evacuated.
The suspect told deputies they needed to leave and began a countdown, stating he would shoot all law enforcement if they did not leave, the release states. He moved toward a door and exited, firing shots at the deputies.
A member of the RCSO Special Response Team fired one shot, which struck the man, causing him significant injury, the release states.
Rowan County EMS was already at the scene, responded and took the suspect to Rowan Hospital Novant. He has since been transferred to Carolina CMC for further treatment, and his present condition is not known, the release states.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called in to conduct an investigation since there was an officer-involved shooting, the release states.
The investigation is ongoing.
