The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged three men after a vehicle chase from Spencer to Salisbury.
Three of the four occupants of the car were charged. Damian Lamar Bell, the 27-year-old driver and a resident of East Spencer, was charged with felony fleeing to elude and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
Ahmad Rashad Adams, 34 and a resident of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and placed under a $1,000 secured bond.
Cedric Leon Matchett, II, 29 and a resident of Salisbury, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon. Matchett was placed under a $15,000 secured bond.
The incident unfolded on Tuesday. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) was working patrol in the Spencer/East Spencer area when officers encountered a two-tone Ford Crown Victoria, which they stopped, according to a news release. During the course of that stop, a sheriff’s office drug detection canine conducted an exterior sniff on the vehicle and alerted to the presence or odor of narcotics. When the individuals were notified that the vehicle was going to be searched, they drove away, a release states.
A chase ensued. It went through Spencer, into the county and into the Salisbury city limits. During the course of the chase, deputies observed a firearm being thrown from the vehicle. This firearm was recovered at the intersection of US Highway 601 and West Ridge Road, the release states.
The vehicle eventually stopped on Statesville Boulevard and the occupants were detained. A probable cause search was conducted of the vehicle and deputies recovered a small bag of suspected cocaine and another firearm. The vehicle was seized under state law, the release states.
Bell has a previous felony conviction for larceny from a person and additional misdemeanor convictions for disorderly conduct, simple assault, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of stolen goods, among others, the release states.
Adams has previous felony convictions for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He has misdemeanor convictions for communicating threats and resisting an officer, among others, a release states.
Matchett was arrested by the Salisbury Police Department on May 1 for possession of a firearm by a felon and was released on a $20,000 secured bond.
He has felony convictions for possession of stolen goods, common law robbery, breaking and entering of vehicles, possession of firearm by felon, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He also has misdemeanor convictions for larceny, resisting an officer, hit and run, and assault on a female, among others, the release states.
Additional charges could be filed by investigators based on forensic examination of the evidence collected, according to the sheriff’s office.
